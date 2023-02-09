GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids investigated a bomb threat at a hospital Thursday night. It turned out to not be credible.

It’s happened at Trinity Health Saint Mary’s, located on Jefferson Avenue near Wealthy Street, the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8. Police say a person walked into the hospital with a brown bag and said it was a bomb.

The suspect was taken into custody, police say.

GRPD believed the threat was not credible, but the bomb squad was called to inspect the bag, which turned out to contain an orange and a banana.

The hospital was put on lockdown, which has since been lifted.