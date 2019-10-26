GRPD investigating another cell phone store break-in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The T-Mobile cell phone store on 28th Street was broken into for the second time in the last several months early Saturday morning.

Police told News 8 they received a call just before 4 a.m. that an eye witness saw two individuals running from the store. At this time police have not located those suspects.

This same cell phone store was broken into back in August of this year.

It is unclear if anything was taken from the store.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400.