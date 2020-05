GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is expected to survive after he was shot close to the downtown area of Grand Rapids Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. overnight on Douglas Street NW near Straight Avenue NW, just blocks from Bridge Street Market.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, just above the knee, but is expected to survive.

No other information has been released at this time.