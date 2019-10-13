GRPD investigating after man was shot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A man suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was shot in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.

Grand Rapids Police said they responded just after midnight to the 700 block of Watkins Street near the Franklin and Eastern intersection on the city’s southeast side.

A man suffered from a gunshot wound but is expected to be okay.

GRPD is investigating at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact 616.456.3400.

