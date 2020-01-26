GRPD investigates liquor store break-in

A liquor store in Grand Rapids was broken into.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for three suspects they said broke into the North End Liquor store early Sunday morning.

Police told News 8 the suspects broke into the store on Plainfield Avenue NE just after 3:30 a.m.

Workers said the thieves threw a brick through the front window and stole cigarettes. Authorities said they got a way in an unknown vehicle.

The North End Liquor Store on Plainfield Avenue NE.

GRPD has not yet released a definitive description of the suspects.

North End Liquor remains open.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400.