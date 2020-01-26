GRPD investigates liquor store break-in

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A liquor store in Grand Rapids was broken into.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for three suspects they said broke into the North End Liquor store early Sunday morning.

Police told News 8 the suspects broke into the store on Plainfield Avenue NE just after 3:30 a.m.

Workers said the thieves threw a brick through the front window and stole cigarettes. Authorities said they got a way in an unknown vehicle.

The North End Liquor Store on Plainfield Avenue NE.

GRPD has not yet released a definitive description of the suspects.

North End Liquor remains open.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 