GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a shooting in Grand Rapids.

Around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, a gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital, the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8. It is not yet known what the extent of his injuries are.

GRPD said it was looking for the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update when we learn more.