GRPD investigating after body pulled from Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a dead body was pulled from the Grand River in downtown Saturday morning.

According to authorities, they received a call just before 7:00 a.m. near the Fulton Street bridge in downtown regarding a suspicious object in the river.

Exactly one month ago today, on March 25th, another body was pulled from the Grand River in the city.

Police and fire are on scene investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.