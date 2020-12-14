GRPD investigating after 28th Street bank robbed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a Fifth Third Bank branch on in southeast Grand Rapids was robbed Monday.

It happened shortly before noon at the bank on 28th Street near the Shops at CenterPoint. The Grand Rapids Police Department said the robber did not indicate he was armed and no one was hurt.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 30s standing about 5-foot-11 and weighing around 200 pounds. He was wearing a light yellow or off-white knit cap, a mask, a blue and yellow University of Michigan jacket, blue jeans and tan shoes. He took off in an SUV headed an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.