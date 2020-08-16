GRPD investigating 2 stabbings and 2 shootings overnight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating multiple overnight incidents in the city.

A police spokesperson says the first incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 400 block of Worden Street SE. Police say a woman was cut with a box cutter by an aquaintance while inside a vehicle. The woman ran off after being cut, and the suspect is described as a 42-year-old man.

The next incident was on Franklin Street and Division Avenue SE where someone was shot in the leg. Police say the injuries are not life threatening.

Police say 25 minutes later, a man showed up to St. Mary’s hospital with a stab wound. A witness said the victim was involved in a fight near Rosa Parks Circle on Monroe Center NW, and was stabbed in the torso. The injury is not life threatening, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Around 3:00 a.m. police say a shooting victim showed up at St. Mary’s. Police say the man was in his car when he was robbed of his handgun then shot twice in the buttocks.

. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (616) 456-3380, or anonymous tips can be left with Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.