GRPD investigating 16th homicide of 2019

The scene of a shooting in Grand Rapids on Lincoln Avenue near Second Street. (Dec. 5, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The shooting death of a 22-year-old Grand Rapids man Thursday night marked the city’s 16th homicide of the year, which is double the number from the prior year.

The first homicide of 2019 came just 13 days into the new year, a deadly shooting in a strip mall parking lot that took the life of 17-year-old James King.

Just shy of 11 months later, the Grand Rapids Police Department is working its 16th homicide of the year.

The latest investigation comes after a double shooting Thursday night that took the life of 22-year-old Manuel Salgado.

A tragedy that came on the heels of yet another, as Grand Rapids Police found the body of 51-year-old James Earl Robertson on Wednesday morning.

The father of five had been missing for nearly 10 days.

Police say Robertson was stabbed to death.

His alleged killer, 28-year-old Jordan Loomis, was arraigned Friday on murder charges.

With only a few weeks left in the year, 2019 is on track to have the most homicides the city has seen in a handful of years.

A year-by-year look shows the murder rate in Grand Rapids has risen slowly every year since 2014 when it was at a 50-year-low with just seven homicides.

The only exception to that trend came last year with a total of eight homicides in 2018, a number that’s so far doubled in the year to follow.

With 16 homicides so far in 2019, this year is shaping up to be the city’s deadliest year since 2013 when 18 people were murdered.

Anyone with information about any of the open cases should call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.