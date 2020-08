GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating damage to a Grand Rapids mission thrift store.

Police were called to Heritage Hill Outreach Ministries on Fulton Street east of Diamond Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Thursday on a report of a possible break-in.

News 8 crews on the scene saw one of the windows facing an alley was smashed out.

Guns drawn, officers shouted at anyone who was in the building to come out. They then went into the building, but didn’t come out with anyone.