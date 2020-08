GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a possible stabbing on the city’s southeast side.

Police were called to the Adams Park Apartments on Fuller Avenue near Adams Street around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say they received a call about a stabbing and when they arrived they found a woman with lacerations. She was taken to an area hospital.

There have been no arrests in this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.