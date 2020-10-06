GRPD investigates homicide on city’s SE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a homicide on the city’s southeast side early Tuesday.

It happened at 12:13 a.m. in the parking lot of a party store in the 1000 block of Franklin Street SE, between Neland and Alto Avenues.

Grand Rapids police tell News 8 the victim was driven to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim is an adult male.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

This is a developing story. News 8 is working to learn more information about what happened. Check back for updates, and watch News 8 Daybreak from 4:30-7 a.m. for the latest information.