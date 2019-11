GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids police responded to an intrusion alarm at My Food Market Sunday morning and found the glass to the front door in pieces.

The possible intrusion happened at 1242 Fuller Avenue NE just after 5:00 a.m.

Officers are not confirming if someone broke into the store, nor have they said if anything was taken.

A News 8 crew on the scene reported seeing police in the store investigating.