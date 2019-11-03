GRPD investigates early morning homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Authorities said officers responded to the 1800 block of 28th Street SE at around 3 a.m. to a large gathering that appeared to be an “after hours” party at a business.

Police said while on scene officers heard gun shots ring out from inside a building where an unidentified male victim suffering from a gunshot wound was found.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

No other information is being released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400.

