GRPD investigates body found along Plaster Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a body was found along Plaster Creek in Grand Rapids.

The body was found around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Cutler Street and McKee Avenue SW.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the body was “in an obvious state of decomposition,” though it’s not yet known exactly how long the remains have been there.

Police have not yet released any information about who the person may be, including whether the body is that of a man or woman.

Emergency crews on the scene near Cutler Street and McKee Avenue SW where a body was found on April 7, 2021.

The body was found not far from where Paolo Crittenden, 43, was last seen Jan. 27. Family and police have been looking for him since he ran away from the scene of a crash in the area of US-131 and Burton Street SE.

GRPD said it is investigating “all leads” about the body, including whether Crittenden’s case may be involved.