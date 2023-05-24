A vehicle crashed into Chase Bank on Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Rapids, dispatch said. (May 24, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a bank Wednesday.

It happened around 7:52 p.m. at Chase Bank on Lake Michigan Drive between Carpenter Avenue and Collindale Avenue. A vehicle hit the building and then drove away, according to dispatch.

A fire truck and Grand Rapids police responded to the scene, including a forensics unit.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.

According to the hours on the bank’s website, it was closed at the time of the crash.