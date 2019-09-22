GRPD investigates 4th Saturday shooting

A photo of a shooting in Highland Street in Grand Rapids. (Sept. 2, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids officers are investigating another shooting.

Officers say this shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at Highland Street SE,  near Prospect Avenue.

Grand Rapids Police Department says a woman was shot. Her injuries are not life-threatening, police say.

This marks the fourth shooting that happened Saturday in Grand Rapids. Two of those shootings were fatal.

One of those shootings happened just after 2 a.m. near the 1000 block of Ionia Avenue SW near Albany Street SW. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The second shooting happened in the area of Diamond Avenue SE and Sigsbee Street SE. Investigators say around 3:20 a.m. officers found a male victim who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

The third shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Saturday near Ionia Avenue SW and Shelby Street. Authorities say one man was hit in the leg and was taken to a hospital. The man is expected to be OK, police say.

Authorities do not believe the two Saturday night shootings are connected.

