GRPD investigates 2 shootings, armed robbery overnight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two shootings and an armed robbery overnight.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on First Street NW near Milwaukee Avenue NW.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said a house in the area was struck by a bullet, but investigators found 10 spent casings.

There were no reports of injuries and no suspect information.

Then officers were called around 10:30 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Union Avenue SE and Evergreen Street SE for a report of shots fired.

Police say multiple houses on Evergreen Street and Oakdale were struck by bullets. Officers found 19 casings in the roadway.

There were no reports of injuries and no suspect information.

GRPD said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery on Caulfield Avenue SW between Franklin and Hall streets.

The victim told officers they were walking home in the alley west of their home when they were robbed at gunpoint by three suspects.

The suspects, who are described as being men in their 20s, were last seen driving away, heading northbound.

There were no reports of any injuries and no additional suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.