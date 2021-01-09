GR officers investigate shooting on city’s SE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department are investigating a shooting on the city’s South East side.

Police were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to Oakdale Street SE near Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

Witnesses told police two men shot at another man. Multiple different caliber casings were located at the scene, police say.

Authorities say a man arrived at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital about an hour later with a gunshot wound. It’s believed the victim was a part of the earlier Oakdale call, police say.

It’s unknown how badly the man is hurt, police say.