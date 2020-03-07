GRPD: infant death ruled a homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Grand Rapids police arrested a man they said murdered his girlfriend’s 8-month-old baby.

Authorities said they charged 25-year-old Jermaine Abron with Felony Murder and First Degree Child Abuse.

The Kent County Medial Examiner’s Office ruled the baby’s death a homicide by blunt force trauma to the head. This is the same infant police rushed to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital after finding him unresponsive at a home in the 900 block of Front Avenue NW Wednesday. Investigators said the baby died at the hospital.

Abron will be arraigned in court in connection to this homicide on March 9, according to police.