GRPD indefinitely postpones this year’s Citizen Police Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department announced Friday that it has indefinitely postponed this year’s Citizen Police Academy.

The police department cited Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that requires indoor, in-person meetings not exceed 10 people. About 25 to 30 people take the course each year, according to a GRPD news release.

“One of the most rewarding and useful aspects of these academy sessions is the group discussion participation that is generated. A smaller class size would simply not have the same beneficial effect,” GRPD Sgt. Patrick Baker said in a news release.

Applicants for this year’s program will the first to be contacted when the police department sets a new date.

Participants meet department leadership and go on ride-alongs with officers. They learn about everything from how Internal Affairs handles investigations to how officers are trained when it comes to the use of force.

