GRPD IDs woman killed in head-on crash

Authorities on scene of a deadly crash on Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Rapids. (Feb. 19, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have released the name of the woman who was killed in a head-on crash on Lake Michigan Driver earlier this week.

She was identified as Kayla Marie Williams, 27, of Coopersville.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on Lake Michigan Drive near Fairview Avenue NW. Police say Williams’ car collided head-on with an SUV. A Rapid bus was also hit.

Williams died at the scene.

A 5-year-old in her car was hospitalized but was expected to be OK.

The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old Grand Rapids woman whose name has not yet been released, sustained life-threatening injuries. She remained in critical condition Friday, police said.

The bus driver sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.