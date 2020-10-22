GRPD identifies 2 homicide victims

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department identified Thursday two victims killed in separate homicides.

Police say 23-year-old Deon Lamont Floyd was shot and killed around 9:15 p.m. Friday on Watkins Street SE near Henry Avenue SE.

Floyd was taken to the hospital, where he was immediately taken into surgery, but he died from his injuries after the operation, police say.

Investigators say 34-year-old James Anthony White was shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the area of Eastern Avenue SE and Oakdale Street SE.

Officers were called to reports of gunshots. When police arrived, they found White unresponsive in a vehicle. Authorities tried to revive him, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to GRPD.

The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled both deaths to be a homicide.

The total amount of homicides in the city this year so far is 29, which is more than 2018 and 2019 combined.

Authorities are still investigating both homicides.

Anyone with information can call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.