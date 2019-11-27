GRPD hopes to crack unsolved murders with genealogy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police are reviewing their unsolved homicides to determine which would be the best candidate for genealogy testing.

“We’ve never done this before,” Sgt. John Wittkowski said, referring to the process of submitting crime-scene DNA to publicly available genealogy databases in hopes of developing a match.

“We have a number of cold cases that have accumulated over the years. We’re looking for one that would have the greatest likelihood of success in court.”

Wittkowski said the department is in the “initial stages” of exploring the new technology.

A handful of departments across the nation have started using genes testing to develop homicide suspects and identify skeletal remains.

Investigators submits samples from remains or evidence left at crime scenes to sites like GEDmatch, an open database where people upload DNA to trace their roots.

In some cases, genealogists comparing DNA have been able to zero in on potential relatives within weeks.

From there, through additional investigation and testing, police have developed suspects and made arrests.

In California, genealogy testing helped lead to the arrest of the so-called Golden State Killer.

In Fort Wayne, Indiana, state police used genealogy to find the man who kidnapped and killed an 8-year-old girl in 1988.

The testing has also put names to unidentified remains, thus providing answers for families desperate to find missing loved ones.

Wittkowski said GRPD is likely to focus first on using genealogy testing as a tool to develop suspects in unsolved homicides.

Michigan State Police in West and Southwest Michigan have also started using genes testing to crack cold cases.

In May, GEDmatch, responding to privacy concerns from civil rights groups, added an option that allows users to “opt-out” of making their DNA available for comparison to samples uploaded for law enforcement purposes.

Other genealogy companies, such as 23andMe and Ancestry, have it in their policies that they do not make DNA available for comparison for law enforcement, unless they are required to by law with a valid order.