GRPD holds event to increase the number of female officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department has 44 female officers, and the second women’s police summit intends to increase that number.

It’s an open house for any woman interested in law enforcement. This free event is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Masonic Temple parking garage located at the intersection of Fulton Street E and Lafayette Avenue SE.

Guests will learn about the expectations of the jobs and the training that they will need. Some of those opportunities include positions in the command center and detective work.

“It’s just a point of making it so that anybody can believe that they can do anything that they want to,” said Antonia King, an officer with the Grand Rapids Police Department. “When I was a little girl, I wanted to be a police officer and here I am. We want to show everybody now at that school age that they can do it as well.”

If you would like to check it out, the department asks that you RSVP ahead of time at GRPDrecruiting@grcity.us or 616.456.3301.