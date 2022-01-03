GRPD, GRFD to host charity hockey match Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Police and Fire Department hockey teams will hit the ice this Saturday to raise money for a good cause.

The charity hockey game at Van Andel Arena supports the Muscular Dystrophy Association, an organization that works to support people with neuromuscular diseases.

“We are excited for the opportunity to play at the Van Andel and to raise money for the important work of the MDA,” said Officer Richard Lee, team captain for GRPD. “And for bragging rights.”

“Like any adult recreation team, we play for the love of the game. This charity game is an opportunity to do what we enjoy and benefit others,” firefighter and GRFD team captain Michael Walker said.

The match starts at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, which you can do at the Griffins’ event website. A ticket will also get you into the Griffins game Saturday.

GRPD and GRFD thanked the Griffins for their support and the many sponsors who have stepped up to raise money for the MDA.