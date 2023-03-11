GRPD beat GRFD in a hockey game that raised money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. (March 11, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police and firefighters competed on the ice Saturday for their annual charity hockey game.

It’s the second year the two teams went head-to-head. The game supports the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Money raised will go to fund six care centers across the state, summer camps and support services.

“I just really want to thank the Grand Rapids community for coming together for supporting both teams and ultimately supporting MDA,” said Stacey Breitlow, MDA manager of organizational partnerships.

Police beat the fire department 8 to 1. Last year’s charity game raised more than $13,000.

It’s still unclear how much was raised during Saturday’s game.