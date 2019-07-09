GRPD: Flyers threatening to shoot, kill thieves illegal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking community members to take down illegal flyers threatening to shoot and kill anyone caught stealing from vehicles.

“Bad joke or not so funny threat? Either way, we do not condone anyone putting up signs of this nature even if your intent is to try to prevent crime,” the Grand Rapids Police Department tweeted Tuesday.

Bad joke or not so funny threat? Either way, not cool and not legal! if you see this sign, please help us out by taking it down. They have reportedly popped up in several neighborhoods around the city. #GRcommunityForce pic.twitter.com/xNZgFjz3pg — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) July 9, 2019

GRPD say they don’t condone such signs, even if the person who posted them is trying to prevent crime. They also pointed out that unauthorized sings posted on poles or public property violate city ordinance.

“If you see one, please help us out by taking it down,” Grand Rapids police said in their tweet.