GRPD: Flyers threatening to shoot, kill thieves illegal

A photo tweeted by Grand Rapids police shows an illegal flyer threatening to shoot and kill thieves. (Grand Rapids Police Department/Twitter)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking community members to take down illegal flyers threatening to shoot and kill anyone caught stealing from vehicles.

“Bad joke or not so funny threat? Either way, we do not condone anyone putting up signs of this nature even if your intent is to try to prevent crime,” the Grand Rapids Police Department tweeted Tuesday.

GRPD say they don’t condone such signs, even if the person who posted them is trying to prevent crime. They also pointed out that unauthorized sings posted on poles or public property violate city ordinance.

“If you see one, please help us out by taking it down,” Grand Rapids police said in their tweet.

