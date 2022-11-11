GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a fisherman found a body in the Grand River in Grand Rapids Friday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said that around 7:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the report of a body found in the Grand River under the Bridge Street bridge.

The 41-year-old man was pulled from the river and pronounced dead at the scene, according to GRPD.

Police have not released the man’s name.

The cause of the death remains under investigation.

Anyone with inf formation is asked to call GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.