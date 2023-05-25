GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While police were arresting a man charged for sex crimes, they found chemicals and supplies to make drugs.

Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Grand Rapids police were carrying out a search warrant at a building on Commerce Avenue between Goodrich Street and Bartlett Street in downtown Grand Rapids. They were there to arrest a man who was charged with criminal sexual conduct and collect evidence.

The man was arrested. GRPD’s Special Response Team then found chemicals, equipment and supplies that can be used to create illegal drugs.

Michigan State Police’s Methamphetamine Response Team was called in to investigate. MSP said there was no risk to the public during evidence collection and cleanup.

GRPD’s Major Case Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.