GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A fight involving several people ended with several shots being fired Thursday evening, police say.

Around 7:50 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Normandy Drive SE near Village Drive SE after receiving reports of gunfire and a large group fighting in the parking lot.

GRPD said the group dispersed after the shots were fired.

Several vehicles and two vehicles were hit by gunfire, GRPD said.

No one was hurt.

It’s unclear what led up to the fight.

The case remains under investigation.