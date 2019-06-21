GRPD: Driver who hit, killed moped rider charged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man is facing charges for a hit-and-run crash that killed a moped rider.

Norman Abney, 58, was formally charged Monday with failing to stop at the scene of a crash, leading to death and a moving violation causing serious impairment of a bodily function.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on June 15 at Hall Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE.

Grand Rapids police say a car traveling south on Eastern Avenue turned left onto Hall Street, crashing into a moped driven by 33-year-old Kevin McAlpin of Grand Rapids. The driver then took off.

An ambulance took McAlpin to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Abney turned himself in the next morning, police say.

Abney’s next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.