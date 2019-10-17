GRPD: Driver crashes into building; alcohol, speed factors

Grand Rapids

Police on the scene of a crash on Bridge Street in Grand Rapids Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a building in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

It happened around 4:10 a.m. at the intersection of Bridge Street NW and Garfield Avenue NW.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. John Wittkowski said the driver was heading west on Bridge at a high rate of speed when they lost control and crashed into a commercial building.

The vehicle flipped over and the driver was ejected.

Wittkowski said the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He also added that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The intersection was closed around three hours, but has since reopened.

