GRPD: Driver crashes into building; alcohol, speed factors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a building in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.
It happened around 4:10 a.m. at the intersection of Bridge Street NW and Garfield Avenue NW.
Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. John Wittkowski said the driver was heading west on Bridge at a high rate of speed when they lost control and crashed into a commercial building.
The vehicle flipped over and the driver was ejected.
Wittkowski said the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
He also added that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
The intersection was closed around three hours, but has since reopened.