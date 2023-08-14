GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids police dog seriously injured in a crash earlier this month seems to be slowly getting better.

K-9 Dozer went home from the hospital early last week, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a Monday Facebook post, and has started physical therapy.

“(Dozer) is showing small but incremental progress in his left hind leg,” GRPD wrote. “He has a long way to go, but we are encouraged that, mentally, he seems to be getting back to his usual happy and high-spirited self.”

Dozer and Officer Teddy VanVliet. (Courtesy GRPD)

GRPD Officer Teddy VanVliet and Dozer were responding, with lights and sirens on, to a break-in call around 3 a.m. Aug. 4 when an SUV thought to be going at least 75 mph and hit their cruiser at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Hall Street SE. VanVliet was trapped in the car but uninjured.

Dozer, 4, suffered a severe spinal injury that paralyzed his hind legs. Last week, GRPD said Dozer’s prognosis was positive: He will likely walk again, though it’s not clear whether he will ever regain full use of his legs.

GRPD, the Grand Rapids Police Foundation and another charity that helps injured police dogs are covering Dozer’s medical costs. In the Monday post, the department said that if you want to make a donation to its K-9 program, you can go to the foundation’s website.