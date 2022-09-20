GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Department discovered one person dead at Fish Ladder Park late Monday night.

GRPD found the deceased man at 600 Front Avenue North West at approximately 11:45 p.m.

We’re told the cause of death is unknown at the moment. The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD detectives at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

The investigation is ongoing.