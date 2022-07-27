GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids detective is coming home with gold.

James Vakertzis, a detective with the Grand Rapids Police Department, competed in this year’s World Police & Fire Games in the Netherlands. He won gold for the 400 lbs. bench press and 590 lbs. dead lift, Grandville Road Patrol Officer Rich Brown, who helped Vakertzis with fundraising, told News 8.

“It’s very humbling for me to be able to represent the city and the people that have taken care of me,” Vakertzis told News 8 in March. “As far as I know, I will be the only competitor from Michigan — only one in Grand Rapids, I can tell you.”

James Vakertzis on the winners stand at the World Police & Fire Games. (Courtesy Rich Brown)

James Vakertzis’ World Police & Fire Games gold medal. (Courtesy Rich Brown)

The World Police & Fire Games brings out nearly 10,000 people who work in police, fire, customs and corrections departments from all over the world. They compete in over 60 sports.

During the 2019 World Police & Fire Games in China, Vakertzis took home silver in powerlifting.