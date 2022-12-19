GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department deputy chief announced he will be retiring after 27 years of service.

On Monday, the city announced Deputy Chief Scott Rifenberg would retire effective Jan. 9.

“We are so grateful for DC Rifenberg’s leadership, wisdom, expertise, and dedication to the Grand Rapids community and the profession of law enforcement,” Chief Eric Winstrom said in a news release. “He has been a tremendous asset to the department, and we wish him all the best in his next endeavor as Police Chief for the City of Cheboygan.”

Rifenberg joined GRPD in 1996. Over the years, he served as a patrol officer, a road sergeant, a watch commander and captain of the Central neighborhood service area.

Capt. Joseph Trigg, who was hired in 2001, has been selected as the incoming deputy chief. He will start his new role on Jan. 10, according to the city.