GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The death of a man found in Grand Rapids Saturday has been ruled a homicide, police say.

Around 10:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene at Roosevelt Park, located at 1340 Godfrey Ave. SW near Chicago Drive, where the body of a man had been found by Plaster Creek, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. Police at the time said it was a suspicious death.

In a Tuesday update, GRPD said the Kent County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide following an autopsy.

Police have identified him 26-year-old Pacifique Uwimana.

Anyone with information should contact GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.