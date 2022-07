GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a death that happened early Saturday morning.

GRPD said in a press release that the body of a man was discovered in the 1300 block of College Avenue at 4 a.m. The victim had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department (616-456-3380) or Silent Observer (616-774-2345) .

The investigation is on going.