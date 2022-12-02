GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department will hold a news conference this afternoon regarding yesterday’s deadly shootout with a murder suspect.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom is expected to speak at 4 p.m. at police headquarters downtown. The news conference will stream live on woodtv.com.

While GRPD has not yet confirmed the name of the man killed, family members told News 8 it was Patrick Jones.

An undated courtesy photo of Patrick Jones.

Members of a fugitive task force went looking for Jones Thursday after getting a tip that he was at a house in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Labelle Street SE. When he spotted them, police say, he started shooting and took off. The police chief said what followed was a “running gun battle” in which Jones and three officers exchanged gunfire.

A neighbor who watched it happen from inside his home on Labelle said he saw Jones fire first.

“I was watching from my window,” the 22-year-old, who didn’t want to be identified, told News 8 Friday.

“(The suspect) got out of the car right up there on Jefferson,” the witness said. “He started shooting at the police as they came past. After that, two more police cars pull into the alleyway, driveway and then he got into it with them.”

The witness said he counted 10 gunshots in all.

“I was nervous. I thought he might have saw me through my window, that’s why I got nervous,” he said.

The witness captured some of the shootout on his phone. His mom’s surveillance camera captured the suspect running south through the alley after the exchange of gunfire, then disappearing between some garages. The only way out was to jump over a chain-link fence on Jefferson then head toward Southeast Career Pathways High School.

Police say Jones continued to exchange gunfire with officers. He eventually went down along Cass Avenue at Garden Street, just east of the school, with a gunshot wound to the head. The whole thing lasted about three minutes, the chief said.

It was not immediately clear whether officers’ bullets hit Jones or if he shot himself. An autopsy was scheduled to establish what happened.

Jones was wanted for killing his ex-girlfriend, Tamiqua Wright, whom police say he shot while she was driving and he was her passenger on Oct. 11. Wright, 30, left behind five children.

An undated photo of Tamiqua Wight courtesy family.

Jones’ sister, Taneaka Scott, told News 8 that police had pulled her over on Tuesday to ask if she knew where her brother was. She said she didn’t know why he would have been at the house at Jefferson and Labelle.

She said Jones told her he didn’t kill his ex-girlfriend. She believed him.

“Even though he made wrong decisions — I’m not saying my brother was perfect — he made wrong decisions, but this one he wanted to make a change and I seen it and the family seen it,” Scott said Friday. “We wanted him to go the right way.”

She believes he shot at police because he didn’t want to go back to prison.

Jones had a criminal history dating back to 2016 that included convictions on larceny, weapons, assault and assaulting or resisting police charges. He recently absconded from parole.

No officers were hurt in Thursday’s shootout. The three who were involved were placed on administrative leave while their use of force was investigated, which is standard procedure.