GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say they recovered several kilograms of cocaine, plus fentanyl and guns, as part of a drug trafficking bust.

Three people were arrested Thursday by the Grand Rapids Police Department and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, police say. Investigators say the suspects were bringing drugs to from Grand Rapids from out of state.

In all, authorities collected seven kilograms of cocaine, a kilogram of fentanyl, crack cocaine, guns and drug sale paraphernalia.

GRPD says the bust was the result of a “lengthy investigation” with the DEA into drug sales.

“This is the direct result of excellent investigative work by GRPD officers and our federal partners,” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said in a statement. “Getting these drugs off the street and disrupting the supply chain that brings drugs into our community is a significant win in making our community safer.”

GRPD urged those struggling with drug abuse to reach out to 211 or the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 800.622.HELP (4357) for help.

The suspects’ names were not released Friday pending arraignment.