GRPD: Crews called to four overdoses within blocks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say four people overdosed — one of them fatally — within the span of a few blocks and less than an hour Wednesday morning.

The first call around 5:30 a.m. sent police and firefighters to the area of Franklin Street SE near Eastern Avenue. There, they found two people unresponsive in a vehicle. Emergency responders administered aid and eventually got them to come around.

While dealing with the two people in the car, crews learned of another person on Geneva Avenue SE off of Franklin, only a block or so away, who was also unresponsive. They used Narcan to reverse the effects of the overdose. The patient remained unresponsive but was breathing and was rushed to the hospital.

Only a little while later, around 6 a.m., crews on scene got a report of a fourth person nearby who was also unresponsive. By the time crews got there, there were no signs of life. They tried to revive the patient, but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Grand Rapids Police Department vice unit is looking into the ODs, trying to determine if the drugs involved came from the same dealer. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.