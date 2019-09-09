GRPD: Creston Market broken into 5 times in a month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say the Creston Market has been broken into for the fifth time in a month.

The most recent crime happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Sgt. Cathy Williams with the Grand Rapids Police Department says someone broke out the front window to get into the business, which is located at the corner of Plainfield Avenue and Caledonia Street NE. Williams said it appeared the burglar took items before getting into a nearby vehicle.

GRPD say the break-ins started Aug. 7 and have all happened in the middle of the night.

Williams said police have arrested four people so far in the cases, but no one is in custody for the most recent crime.