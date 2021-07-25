GRPD continues investigation after homicide leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking into a homicide that happened on the city’s southwest side overnight Saturday.

Police arrived around midnight in the 300 block of Ionia Ave SW on multiple calls of shots being fired. After arriving, police found the body of a man lying in the street who was later identified as 43-year-old Michael Allen Jennings from Grand Rapids.

An autopsy will be conducted on Jennings to officially determine the cause and manner of his death.

After Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene, officers were told a second victim arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The current status of the second victim is currently unknown.

Detectives with the GRPD Major Case Team are encouraging anyone with information to contact investigators directly at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.