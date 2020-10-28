GRPD considers gunfire detection program again

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department says it’s taking steps toward purchasing a system that had been rejected by the city in the past.

On Tuesday, Chief Eric Payne presented information to the city’s public safety committee on ShotSpotter. It’s a network of sensors and artificial intelligence that claims to accurately detect, locate and alert police to the sound of gunfire. The system is designed to allow a quicker response by officers.

However, the city has considered purchasing the system and declined a few years ago. At that time, the program was going to cost at least $1 million.

The public safety committee voted to support the program. The city’s fiscal committee now has to take up the issue. It will be presented to them on Nov. 10.

Two public virtual town halls will be held on Monday and Nov. 5 to get citizen feedback.

Links and exact times will be provided in the coming days.