GRPD collects more than 100 guns at buyback event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police says its gun buyback program kicked off with success over the weekend.

It was so much of a success they say they had to end the event early because they ran out of money.

The event was scheduled to go until 4 p.m. on Saturday, but police had to cut the event a few hours short because they ran out of allotted payments for the firearms.

A spokesperson says the department brought in 107 guns at the event — 35 long guns and 72 hand guns.

The police department offered between $50 and $200 depending on the gun.

Payment comes in the form of a prepaid gift cards.

The buyback program is completely anonymous with no questions asked and identification not checked.

Police told News 8 on Monday that it’s not about bringing in guns that are tied to a crime but more about cutting down the number of unwanted firearms that could potentially be used in a crime.

“Do these guns necessarily or are they necessarily tied to a crime? Maybe, maybe not. But the reality of it is if we can get these guns out of the hands potentially of someone who would use these illegally or criminally, it’s one less shots fired, one less shooting, potentially one less homicide,” GRPD Sgt. John Wittkowski said.

There will be another buyback event Nov. 7 at the Genesis Non-Profit Housing location on Leonard Street NW near Alpine Avenue NW.