GRPD closes case of racist messages found on apartment door

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The case involving racist messages written on a front door of a unit at downtown Grand Rapids’ Union Square Condominiums has been closed, police said.
The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that after extensive follow up, the investigation turned cold. No suspect information was discovered, so the case was closed.
Mark Dodson, a tenant at Union Square Condominiums, said he woke up to racial slurs written on his front door last month. They read: “No Blacks Allow,” “MOVE (N-word) WE DON’T WANT YOU HERE” and “WLM,” meaning white lives matter.
Dodson said he found more hatred on his door days later. This time “KKK” and “WLM” were written. He told News 8 he called GRPD and officers are investigating. One of them took pictures of the messages.