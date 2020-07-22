GRPD closes case of racist messages found on apartment door

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The case involving racist messages written on a front door of a unit at downtown Grand Rapids’ Union Square Condominiums has been closed, police said.

Related Content Tenant ‘held back tears’ after finding racist messages on his door Video

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that after extensive follow up, the investigation turned cold. No suspect information was discovered, so the case was closed.

Mark Dodson, a tenant at Union Square Condominiums, said he woke up to racial slurs written on his front door last month. They read: “No Blacks Allow,” “MOVE (N-word) WE DON’T WANT YOU HERE” and “WLM,” meaning white lives matter.

Dodson said he found more hatred on his door days later. This time “KKK” and “WLM” were written. He told News 8 he called GRPD and officers are investigating. One of them took pictures of the messages.