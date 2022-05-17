GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after bricks with messages angry over the police killing of Patrick Lyoya and demands to defund the Grand Rapids Police Department were found at city commissioners’ properties overnight.

In a news release Tuesday morning, the police department said it’s “aware of multiple instances of vandalism that occurred overnight targeting City Commissioners’ private residences.” Investigators are currently reviewing security camera footage and looking to speak to any witnesses.

No additional information was released Tuesday morning.

A News 8 crew found at least three properties of city officials were vandalized.

When News 8 went to the home of First Ward Commissioner Jon O’Conner, “DEFUND GRPD” and “ABOLISH POLICE” had been spray-painted on the driveway. A brick wrapped in a newspaper clipping with the name of Patrick Lyoya circled and “BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS!” written on it was also found in the yard.

#Breaking City leaders homes vandalized, bricks with Patrick Lyoya newspaper clippings thrown @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/w5U025kTC1 — Meghan Anne Bunchman (@MeghanBunchman) May 17, 2022

Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed by GRPD Officer Chris Schurr on April 4. Schurr pulled him over on the city’s Southeast side. Video released by GRPD shows Lyoya ran away and Schurr gave chase. There was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s Taser. Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, ultimately shot Lyoya in the head.

Protesters, upset over the police shooting of Lyoya, have commandeered the last two city commission meetings. Both the April 26 and May 10 meetings were adjourned early due to the protests.

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. The case report has been passed along to the Kent County prosecutor. He is awaiting reports from the manufacturer of the officer’s Taser and body camera before he issued a decision about whether the shooting was justified or whether charges are warranted.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.