Grand Rapids police respond to a scene in the 1600 block of Coit Avenue, located between Sweet and Dale streets, on Sept. 12, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A child fired a gun in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning, police say.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Coit Avenue, located between Sweet and Dale streets near Plainfield Avenue.

A spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department said a “young child” found the gun and fired it inside a home.

GRPD said while the gunshot itself did not hurt anyone, it caused debris to hit the child, causing minor injuries.

It is not yet known who the gun belongs to.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.